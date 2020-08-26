How Uganda plans to recover from COVID-19 induced economic shocks

Uganda started her new fiscal year last month and it was notable that the country’s finance minister’s budget reading had not taken the economic shortfalls from COVID-19 into account, but having faced lock-downs and economic hits, how is the East African Community member state planning on recovering? Economic Analyst, Charles Bwogi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
The GGDA’s Role in Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Key Driver of Economic Growth
Research has shown that Gauteng manufacturing has declined considerably since 1994. Additional research carried by the Gauteng Growth...
Brandcom
An Innovative Approach is what will save us
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Brandcom
Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -