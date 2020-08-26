N197.6bn on offer at Nigeria’s T-Bills auction

A total offering of 197.6 billion naira across maturities is expected at today’s Treasury Bills Auction. Ifueko Oduekun, Team Lead of the Treasury Coverage at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to highlight other activities expected in the market today….
Partner Content
Brandcom
The GGDA’s Role in Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Key Driver of Economic Growth
Research has shown that Gauteng manufacturing has declined considerably since 1994. Additional research carried by the Gauteng Growth...
Brandcom
An Innovative Approach is what will save us
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Brandcom
Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
