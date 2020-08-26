NBA2020AGC: Akin Ajibola on how Nigeria can shape its vision for the future

In a bid to ‘Step Forward’ into the future, the Nigerian Bar Association will address some pertinent and topical issues for the well-being of the Bar and Nigeria at its 60th Annual General Conference. Akin Ajibola, Partner at Bola Ajibola and Co and the Chairman of the Content-Sub-Committee at this year’s NBA conference joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss the expected impact of the conference?