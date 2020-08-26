The 60th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association kicks today. Ahead of conversations and panel discussions much of which will hold virtually, Vice-Chair, finance and mobilisation Sub-committee of the conference, Uche Valentine Obi joined CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole to explore thoughts and central themes which the week-long conference hopes to address.
#NBA2020AGC: Here’s what’s on the agenda at the NBA’s 60th Annual General Conference
