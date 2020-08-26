NBA2020AGC: NBA’s Ajayi on the need to plan for the future beyond COVID-19

This year’s Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association will host specialised sessions focusing on business law, legal practice, public interest, gender issues and young lawyers. It will also feature plenary sessions, on the State of the Nation and on the Rule of Law. As the conference kicks off, Konyi Ajayi, A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Chairman of the Technical Committee on Conference Planning of the NBA Conference joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for this conversation.