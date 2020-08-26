Banks are under pressure right now – cutting earnings, losing deposits, and burdened by bad debt. Nedbank is the latest to release results, reporting an almost 70 per cent loss in interim earnings. Is the worst over? The markets seem to doubt it. Nedbank CEO Mike Brown joins CNBC Africa for more.
Nedbank CEO on COVID-19 impact & the need for swift reforms to rescue SA’s economy
