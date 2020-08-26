WomenInRail: Generation Equality: Realising Women’s Rights for an Equal Future

With a focus on Women’s Month, the Presidency has directed that all Ministers and Deputy Ministers amplify their efforts to combat Gender Based Violence and fight for women empowerment in both the public and private sectors. In accordance with this directive, the Deputy Minister of Transport in collaboration with the Railway Safety Regulator is hosting this live virtual panel discussion. Its purpose is to address issues relating to Gender Based Violence, disability, women empowerment and transformation in the rail transport work environment. A panel of powerful women join CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters to identify relevant interventions towards sustainable development of women in rail….