AfDBAM2020: How Africa can rethink industrialisation after COVID-19

The African Development Bank through its Industrialization Strategy for Africa looks to double the continent’s Industrial GDP over the next decade. To achieve this goal, the AfDB defined six flagship programs under the industrialization strategy. Solomon Quaynor, the AFDB’s Vice President for the Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialization joins me to discuss some wins from the strategy so far and how Africa can rethink its industrialization targets post-COVID-19.
