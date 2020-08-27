AfDBAM2020: Opening ceremony of the African Development Bank Group 2020 Annual Meetings

The 2020 Annual Meetings of the Board of Governors of the African Development Bank Group will hold virtually from the 25th to 27th of August in Abidjan Cote d’Ivoire. This year’s meeting is coming as the world grapples with ways to mitigate the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic. The board of governors will also consider and approve the report of the steering committee on the election of the president of the bank….