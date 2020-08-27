BanKable Insights EP3: Rewiring the DNA in banking

Disruption and technology are two words that have become part of our daily lexicon. And they will be there in any discussion on the future of banking. The digital strategies and business models that will be needed to engage both banks and clients. Talking to Kennedy Mubita, Head of SC Ventures Africa, a business unit of Standard Chartered Bank, is CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa. They discuss digital strategies and business models that will be needed to engage both banks and clients, and Kenya’s high digital adoption rate and vibrant fintech ecosystem….
