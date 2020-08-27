Grindrod CEO on how the company is weathering the COVID-19 storm

Shipping and Logistics group, Grindrod has reported a wider loss of 34.2 cents per share in the six months to June. This is a 92 per cent increase to the loss reported in the previous comparable period. Grindrod CEO, Andrew Waller joins CNBC Africa for more.
