Kiprono Kittony breaks down the NSE’s half-year results & COVID-19 impact

The NSE 20 Share Index declined by 0.3 per cent or 5.32 points to 1,743 from the previous 1,748. The 25 Share Index on the other hand increased to 3,071 or by almost 1 per cent from the previous 3,044 points yesterday. The Chairman of the Nairobi Securities Exchange, Kiprono Kittony joins CNBC Africa to look at the bourse’s half year results.

