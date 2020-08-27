The Nigerian Bar Association has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020. The President penned his signatory to the Act just a few days before the 60th Annual General Conference of the NBA which began on Wednesday. Seni Adio, Senior Advocate of Nigeria and the Chairman of the NBA’s Section on Business Law joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor from the side-lines of the conference to discuss how the Bar can work for Businesses.
#NBA2020AGC: NBA’s Adio on the importance of the rule of law & economic rights for businesses
| Updated:
Partner Content
Brandcom
Employee awareness key to reducing cyber risk amid the new normal
The Covid-19 pandemic and the ‘new normal’ of working from home have given cyber criminals new opportunities to prey on unsuspecting employees.
Brandcom
The GGDA’s Role in Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Key Driver of Economic Growth
Research has shown that Gauteng manufacturing has declined considerably since 1994. Additional research carried by the Gauteng Growth...
Brandcom
An Innovative Approach is what will save us
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -