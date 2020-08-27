NBA2020AGC: NBA’s Adio on the importance of the rule of law & economic rights for businesses

The Nigerian Bar Association has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020. The President penned his signatory to the Act just a few days before the 60th Annual General Conference of the NBA which began on Wednesday. Seni Adio, Senior Advocate of Nigeria and the Chairman of the NBA’s Section on Business Law joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor from the side-lines of the conference to discuss how the Bar can work for Businesses.