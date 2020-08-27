#NBA2020AGC: Opening ceremony of the 60th Annual General Conference of Nigerian Bar Association

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

The 60th edition of the Nigerian Bar Association’s annual General Conference will hold virtually for the first time. The theme of this year’s event is “Step Forward”. The conference represents one of the largest gatherings of lawyers and seeks to reposition the Nigerian Bar to play a critical role in socio-economic and socio-political development….

Partner Content

Brandcom

Employee awareness key to reducing cyber risk amid the new normal

Brandcom Partner -
The Covid-19 pandemic and the ‘new normal’ of working from home have given cyber criminals new opportunities to prey on unsuspecting employees.
Read more
Brandcom

The GGDA’s Role in Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Key Driver of Economic Growth

Brandcom Partner -
Research has shown that Gauteng manufacturing has declined considerably since 1994. Additional research carried by the Gauteng Growth...
Read more
Brandcom

An Innovative Approach is what will save us

Brandcom Partner -
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved