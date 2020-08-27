Women’s month serves as a reminder of the imbalances of gender equality in the workplace and the urgent need to address these imbalances. Join CNBC Africa for a CNBC Conversation with Leila Ebrahimi, Director in PwC’s People and Organisation Division, as she discusses how these issues can be addressed and how the pandemic presents a unique opportunity to change boardrooms….
PwC’s Leila Ebrahimi on how COVID-19 presents a unique opportunity to change boardrooms
