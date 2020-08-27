TDB’s Admassu Tadesse on building resilience for trade finance amid COVID-19

The challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic means Africa has to find new ways and structures to address its development needs to efficiently respond to the pandemic. The World Bank recently approved a $415 million long-term infrastructure facility to the Eastern & Southern African Trade and Development Bank. President and Chief Executive of TDB, Admassu Tadesse joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss the details and unpack how this partnership can help countries in the region to build resilience for trade finance….
