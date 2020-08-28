The African Development Bank says for African countries to prepare for a post-COVID–19 world and greatly increase their resilience, governments should address structural bottlenecks that make the continent more vulnerable to future shocks. Kevin Urama, the AfDB’s Senior Director for African Development Institute joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to discuss how African economies can come out better post-Covid-19.
#AfDBAM2020: AfDB’s Kevin Urama on how Africa can emerge stronger from the COVID-19 crisis
| Updated:
Partner Content
Brandcom
The GGDA’s Role in Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Key Driver of Economic Growth
Research has shown that Gauteng manufacturing has declined considerably since 1994. Additional research carried by the Gauteng Growth...
Brandcom
An Innovative Approach is what will save us
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Brandcom
Standard Chartered and Airtel Africa form a partnership to drive financial inclusion across Africa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates / London, United Kingdom – 13 August 2020: Standard Chartered Bank and Airtel Africa have today announced a...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -