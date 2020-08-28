Two of the biggest names on the African continent, Africa Data Centres and Benya Cables are entering into a strategic supply agreement to secure continuous sourcing of critical fibre optic technology and equipment to continue building Africa’s digital future; CNBC Africa spoke to Ahmed Mekky, Chairman and CEO of Benya Group for more.
Africa Data Centres, Benya Cables partner to deliver critical fibre optic technology in Africa
Updated:
Partner Content
Brandcom
