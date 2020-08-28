Informed by the recently released Africa Construction Trends Report by Deloitte, this week’s episode of Building Africa’s Prosperity examines SA Inc’s approach to pursuing trade and infrastructure investment opportunities in the rest of Africa; the value such investments add and the impact of such investments on economic growth on the continent. CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa speaks to a panel of experts….
BAP EP11: Trade & Infrastructure Investment: Assessing SA Inc’s approach to opportunities in Africa
