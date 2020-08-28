Unpacking the trade negotiations between Tanzania and the UK

Tanzania is looking to protect its locally-made goods in the trade negotiations with Britain that are underway. The on-going talks between the two countries for a new post-Brexit dispensation are being conducted in line with the 2009 trade protocol signed by all EAC member states. Honest Prosper Ngowi, Associate Professor of Economics at Mzumbe University Tanzania joins CNBC Africa for more.
