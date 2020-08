Kenya has two months to comply with Europe’s phytosanitary requirements in taming pests on its horticulture produce, failure to which the level of sampling of commodities coming from the country will be increased to 25 per cent, from the current 10 per cent and 5 per cent initially. Ojepat Okisegere CEO, Fresh Produce Consortium of Kenya joins CNBC Africa on the impact this could have on the industry and the country’s revenue collection.