NBA2020AGC: How the bar tackles gender-based issues in Nigeria

At the just-concluded 60th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mfon Usoro, Managing Partner of Paul Usoro and Co joined CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole to discuss how the bar is tackling gender-based issues in Nigeria.

