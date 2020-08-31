SA justice department responds to Botswana butterfly case

Civil rights group Afrifourm is representing the Botswana government in its fight against its former president Ian Khama and South African businesswoman Bridgette Motsep- Radebe. The pair was accused of staging a coup and stealing $10 billion from the reserve bank of Botswana. But in an investigation by international firms Omnia and Alaco, it was concluded that that claims were fabricated. However Botswana’s government is bringing legal action against the South African government for not assisting with the needed legal documents. Afriforum Advocate Gerrie Nel and Crispin Phiri, Spokesperson of The Ministry at Department Of Justice join CNBC Africa for more.