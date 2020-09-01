11 PLC CEO on the impact subsidy removal & H2 outlook for Nigeria’s oil sector

Reports that Nigeria’s state oil company, the NNPC recorded a 5.34 billion naira as ‘under-recovery’ cost for fuel in June made headlines over the return of petroleum subsidies. The NNPC has clarified its position and saying the fund was the differentials of the verified stock of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency. To put this is in perspective and share his outlook for the oil sector is Adetunji Oyebanji, MD and CEO, 11 PLC. He is also Chairman of the Major Marketers Association of Nigeria and Chairman of the downstream group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry….