11 PLC CEO on the impact subsidy removal & H2 outlook for Nigeria’s oil sector

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

Reports that Nigeria’s state oil company, the NNPC recorded a 5.34 billion naira as ‘under-recovery’ cost for fuel in June made headlines over the return of petroleum subsidies. The NNPC has clarified its position and saying the fund was the differentials of the verified stock of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency. To put this is in perspective and share his outlook for the oil sector is Adetunji Oyebanji, MD and CEO, 11 PLC. He is also Chairman of the Major Marketers Association of Nigeria and Chairman of the downstream group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry….

Partner Content

Brandcom

MTN promotes wearing a mask in new campaign

Brandcom Partner -
MTN is adding its voice to the global drive to raise awareness about the importance of wearing masks with today’s launch of...
Read more
Brandcom

The GGDA’s Role in Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Key Driver of Economic Growth

Brandcom Partner -
Research has shown that Gauteng manufacturing has declined considerably since 1994. Additional research carried by the Gauteng Growth...
Read more
Brandcom

An Innovative Approach is what will save us

Brandcom Partner -
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved