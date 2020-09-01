Growing Gauteng Together EP2: The role of Infrastructure, Tech & Logistics towards the next Normal

More infrastructure development equals more economic growth. Africa has a compelling case for accelerating infrastructure development, with major current deficits in the power generation, water & sanitation, and transport. One the one hand Africa’s vast infrastructure deficit, which runs into the billions, is a hindrance on much-needed growth. On the other, it presents and an opportunity to leapfrog new, more efficient technologies to close the gap. CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters speaks to a panel of experts….