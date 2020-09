All eyes in South Africa are on the ANC, as the governing party scrambles to reign in corruption. President Cyril Ramaphosa committed to rooting out corruption from the beginning of his term. The theft of COVID-19 relief funds has put pressure for him to fulfil his promise and to hold perpetrators accountable. Joining CNBC Africa to provide insights into Ramaphosa’s attempts to clean up the ANC is Daniel Silke, Director at Political Futures Consultancy.