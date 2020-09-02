Assessing Nigeria’s strategy to curb foreign exchange abuse

In a circular, the Central Bank of Nigeria directed that Form M for Letters of Credit, Bills for Collection and other forms of payment should only be opened in favour of the ultimate supplier of the product or service. Reacting to this directive, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry says while the policy attempts to curb abuses in the foreign exchange market, it would create more problems than it would solve. Muda Yusuf, Director-General of the LCCI joins CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole for this conversation.