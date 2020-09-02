Assessing Nigeria’s strategy to curb foreign exchange abuse

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

In a circular, the Central Bank of Nigeria directed that Form M for Letters of Credit, Bills for Collection and other forms of payment should only be opened in favour of the ultimate supplier of the product or service. Reacting to this directive, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry says while the policy attempts to curb abuses in the foreign exchange market, it would create more problems than it would solve. Muda Yusuf, Director-General of the LCCI joins CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole for this conversation.

Partner Content

Brandcom

MTN promotes wearing a mask in new campaign

Brandcom Partner -
MTN is adding its voice to the global drive to raise awareness about the importance of wearing masks with today’s launch of...
Read more
Brandcom

The GGDA’s Role in Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Key Driver of Economic Growth

Brandcom Partner -
Research has shown that Gauteng manufacturing has declined considerably since 1994. Additional research carried by the Gauteng Growth...
Read more
Brandcom

An Innovative Approach is what will save us

Brandcom Partner -
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved