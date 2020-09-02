East African Business Council CEO on what makes the DRC attractive to investors

Often referred to as the ‘Giant of Africa’, the Democratic Republic of Congo presents a huge trade opportunity. So far, almost half of the trade between the DRC and the East African Community (EAC) is informal and opportunities are hindered by the high cost of doing business due to the prevalence of non-tariff barriers, implying that the potential for trade hasn’t been optimized. Peter Mathuki, The Executive Director and CEO of the East African Business Council spoke with CNBC Africa on the market potential and opportunities for SMEs in the region.