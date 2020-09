Food group Libstar has declared a dividend of 25 cents per share for the year ended 2019, despite the group grappling with the COVID-19 related costs of R44 million for its interim period. The group reported headline earnings per share decrease of 17.7 per cent; however its retail and wholesale division saw a 10.7 per cent increase as South Africans spent more time cooking at home during lock-down. Robin Smith, Executive Director at Libstar Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.