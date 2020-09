Medical Doctors in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja under the Association of Medical Doctors have embarked on a strike action to protest the non-payment of Covid-19 hazard and inducement allowance. Nigeria’s health sector has seen a series of industrial actions during the pandemic with workers across the country calling for better treatment favourable policies. Joining CNBC Africa’s Esther Awoniyi to discuss this is Professor Innocent Ujah, President of the Nigeria Medical Association.