AfDBAM2020: Nnenna Nwabufo outlines AfDB’s East Africa strategy & COVID-19 response

The African Development Bank has a long history of financing regional projects, fostering regional integration and national investments, across the continent. The AfDB which commenced its operations on the east of the continent in 1969 says there are a number of issues posing challenges for regional integration efforts in the Eastern Africa region, but they also emphasize that there are also opportunities. Nnenna Nwabufo, Acting Director-General of the East Africa Regional Office of the AfDB joins CNBC Africa to discuss the bank’s strategy for the region….