Following a myriad of calls from across all economic sectors to revive the South African Economy, many conferences and summits have been held to show urgency on the matter. The topic for this episode of Building Africa’s Prosperity is "Infrastructure Development and Project Finance in South Africa". CNBC Africa’s Chris Bishop speaks to Mphokolo Makara, Transactor, Infrastructure Finance at RMB and Mpho Mokwele, Head of Project Finance (Energy, Transport, ICT, Water, Education, Health) at DBSA….