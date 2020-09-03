COVID-19: What the future holds for Nigeria’s paint industry

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

Analysts at Meristem Securities say the pressure on Nigeria’s real estate and hospitality sectors caps the potential of the paints and coating sub-sector. Seun Arambada, Research Analyst at Meristem joins CNBC Africa for more.

Partner Content

Brandcom

MTN promotes wearing a mask in new campaign

Brandcom Partner -
MTN is adding its voice to the global drive to raise awareness about the importance of wearing masks with today’s launch of...
Read more
Brandcom

The GGDA’s Role in Resuscitating Manufacturing as a Key Driver of Economic Growth

Brandcom Partner -
Research has shown that Gauteng manufacturing has declined considerably since 1994. Additional research carried by the Gauteng Growth...
Read more
Brandcom

An Innovative Approach is what will save us

Brandcom Partner -
Charmaine Mabuza, Group CEO of ITHUBA Holdings Every functional business has business continuity plans...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved