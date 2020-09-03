COVID-19: What the future holds for Nigeria’s paint industry

Analysts at Meristem Securities say the pressure on Nigeria’s real estate and hospitality sectors caps the potential of the paints and coating sub-sector. Seun Arambada, Research Analyst at Meristem joins CNBC Africa for more.
