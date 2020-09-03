How the African Union is advancing women’s economic & financial inclusion

In a time where the world is facing immense health, economic and social crisis due to coronavirus, Africa is exacerbated with limited health and economic infrastructures and existing social, political and environmental vulnerabilities. The impact of COVID-19 on African women and girls who continue to face structural, social, cultural and economic injustices is significant and overwhelming. African Union is seeking to advance women’s economic and financial inclusion. Aya Chebbi, African Union Youth Envoy joins CNBC Africa for more….