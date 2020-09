In Kenya, the Central Bank is inviting investors to bid for the 15-year and 20-year treasury bonds worth $461.5 million, with proceeds to be used by National Treasury to finance the national budget. Moreover, diaspora remittance remained strong to hit $277 million in July which was a marginal decline from the $288.5 million recorded in June 2020. David Gitau, Invetment Analyst at Cytonn joins CNBC Africa for more.