Industrial contribution to Rwanda’s GDP is expected to reach 21 per cent in 2024 while the share of trade is set to rise from 53.1 per cent in 2017 to 63.9 per cent in 2024 according to government targets. Now with the shocks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, how are these likely to be achieved and how is the government responding? CNBC Africa’s Arnold Kwizera sat down with Soraya Hakuziyaremye, Minister of Trade and Industry for more….