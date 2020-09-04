How COVID-19 crisis can be a driver for policy & systematic change in SA

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for an institutional clean-up was heeded by the Auditor General this week, with a bombshell report that has seen top management of the Unemployment Insurance Fund suspended due to fraud and financial mismanagement of the COVID-19 relief funds. But, on a positive note the COVID-19 crisis could provide much needed policy and systematic change as pressure mounts on government and businesses to become more compliant and transparent; this is according to Murtaza Moulvi, Head of Financial Markets at Standard Chartered Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.