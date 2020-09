Clicks is in hot water, after the retailer published a TRESemmé hair advert that was seen as racially offensive. It referred to black women’s hair as damaged, dry and dull; with white women’s hair described as was fine, flat and normal. Clicks has since removed the advert and apologized. In a bid to shut down trading at Clicks today, EFF members took to 37 stores to protest. Several stores have been damaged. Clicks CEO, Vikesh Ramsunder joins CNBC Africa for more.