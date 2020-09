Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda will be launching the Durban Climate Change Action Plan on 3 September. EThekwini Municipality is the first city in Africa to develop the plan that is aligned to the 2015 Paris Agreement which aims to reduce carbon emissions and limit global temperature rise to 1.5⁰C. Tune into CNBC Africa for this special panel discussion as we unpack the city-wide plan and the pathway to transition Durban towards a climate resilient and carbon neutral city by 2050….