Aspen Pharmacare reported that it has sold its European thrombosis business for almost 642 million euros, to U.S. pharmaceutical company Mylan. The group noted that The proceeds from the transaction will be used to reduce the group’s debt adding that Mylan will pay 263.2 million euros on the completion of the deal and the balance in June next year. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Aspen CEO, Stephen Saad.