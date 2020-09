The punch in the gut was severe. That’s according to Stats SA, after releasing second quarter GDP results this morning. The proof of the impact of COVID-19 has been seen in the numbers, with a 51 per cent decline in second quarter GDP in the country. Joining CNBC Africa to sift through the rubble left by the pandemic quarter is Ettienne Le Roux, Chief Economist at Rand Merchant Bank and Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec….