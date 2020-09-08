Lord Ashcroft on the unfair game of canned lion hunting

| Updated:
CNBC Africa
CNBC Africa

He was one of the biggest and best- known names in British politics and now he is on a campaign to save the noble lion from the cruelty of man in Africa. His name is Lord Ashcroft, the former chairman of the Conservative Party; and at one time, one of the hundred richest people in Britain. For a year he oversaw an undercover operation involving ex-special forces soldiers in Africa for a year to gather evidence on the grim trade of so- called canned lion hunting. That is the breeding and grooming of ranging mighty lions for killing by hunters in a pen. You could call it shooting fish in a barrel. Now Lord Ashcroft has written a book about it, calling it "Unfair Game". CNBC Africa sits down with the man himself….

Partner Content

Brandcom

EXPANSION OF GAUTENG RAPID RAIL INTEGRATED NETWORK TO CONNECT MORE PEOPLE AND PLACES

Brandcom Partner -
Through the operations of the Gautrain rapid rail link, the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) has demonstrated that the face of public transport...
Read more
Brandcom

Mastercard Underpins its Commitment to Driving Economic Empowerment for All in Africa

Brandcom Partner -
Africa is undergoing rapid digital transformation. According to the World Bank, the continent is home to four of...
Read more
Brandcom

MTN promotes wearing a mask in new campaign

Brandcom Partner -
MTN is adding its voice to the global drive to raise awareness about the importance of wearing masks with today’s launch of...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved