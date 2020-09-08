Lord Ashcroft on the unfair game of canned lion hunting

He was one of the biggest and best- known names in British politics and now he is on a campaign to save the noble lion from the cruelty of man in Africa. His name is Lord Ashcroft, the former chairman of the Conservative Party; and at one time, one of the hundred richest people in Britain. For a year he oversaw an undercover operation involving ex-special forces soldiers in Africa for a year to gather evidence on the grim trade of so- called canned lion hunting. That is the breeding and grooming of ranging mighty lions for killing by hunters in a pen. You could call it shooting fish in a barrel. Now Lord Ashcroft has written a book about it, calling it "Unfair Game". CNBC Africa sits down with the man himself….