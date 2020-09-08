NSE banking index down over 1%

The NSE banking index is down just over one per cent today as Zenith Bank and FCMB drag sector lower. Olamide Adeboboye, Research Analyst at ARM Securities joins CNBC Africa’s Wole Famurewa to review today’s trading activity….
Partner Content
Brandcom
EXPANSION OF GAUTENG RAPID RAIL INTEGRATED NETWORK TO CONNECT MORE PEOPLE AND PLACES
Through the operations of the Gautrain rapid rail link, the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) has demonstrated that the face of public transport...
Brandcom
Mastercard Underpins its Commitment to Driving Economic Empowerment for All in Africa
Africa is undergoing rapid digital transformation. According to the World Bank, the continent is home to four of...
Brandcom
MTN promotes wearing a mask in new campaign
MTN is adding its voice to the global drive to raise awareness about the importance of wearing masks with today’s launch of...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -