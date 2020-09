The cabinet of Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari will be grilled for two-days, starting Monday, on their performance in the first year of his administration. The President’s opening address read by his vice stressed his objective of setting the country on a path of prosperity and lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years. Winston Osuchukwu, Co-Founder of Trans-Sahara Incorporated, and Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory join CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor for this discussion….