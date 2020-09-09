Ethiopia to make and export COVID-19 test kits

Ethiopian Airlines has unveiled a new terminal at Bole International Airport, making it the largest gateway to Africa. The airport now has a capacity of 22 million passengers annually. At the same time, the country’s Ministry of Health announced that the country will start manufacturing its own COVID-19 test kits with China’s help. And Ethiopia has received about $14.85 million grant from the global partnership for education to boost its response to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Economic Analyst, Samuel Getachew, joins CNBC Africa for more.
