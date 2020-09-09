Nigerian money markets wrap

It’s close to a year since the Central Bank of Nigeria directed excluded individuals and local corporates from participating at the Open Market Operation Auctions. Bankole Odusanya, Head of Fixed Income Trading at UBA joins CNBC Africa’s Kenneth Igbomor to assess the impact on Nigeria’s money market….

