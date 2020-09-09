Peter Major: Here’s what government should do to help boost SA’s gold production

Yesterday’s South Africa’s GDP data for the second quarter revealed that The mining and quarrying industry decreased by 73.1 per cent as the demand for mineral products fell as global markets entered into strict COVID-19 lock-downs; contributing to decreased production in platinum , gold and other metals. However we are seeing a glimpse of recovery for South African miners as they are posting above average results and production increases. Peter Major, Mining Director at Mergence Corporate Solutions joins CNBC Africa for more.