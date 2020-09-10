AGRF2020: Unpacking the 2020 African Agriculture Status Report

The AGRF is a forum for African agriculture, bringing together stakeholders in the agricultural landscape to take practical actions and share lessons that will move African agriculture forward. This year’s AASR focuses on Feeding Africa’s Cities. It assesses the opportunities, challenges and policies required to enable African farmers and agribusinesses to serve these rapidly growing urban food markets. The main goal is to see how smallholder farmers can feed Africa’s cities, drive food security, rural prosperity, and inclusive economic growth….