Aspen FY revenue up 9% to R38.6bn

Aspen has reported an annual revenue increase of 9 per cent to R38.6 billion boosted by growth from Commercial Pharmaceuticals and 22 per cent increase from its Manufacturing sector. The group has not declared an annual dividend amid the volatile market conditions, but it continues to ramp up production of its COVID-19 treatment drug dexamethasone. Aspen CEO, Stephen Saad joins CNBC Africa for more.
Partner Content
Brandcom
Responsible banking in a post-COVID commodity market – Investing responsibly throughout the commodity value chain
While the alcohol sector invariably draws strong feelings from across the philosophical divide during Covid-19, what is indisputable...
Brandcom
A Cyber Pandemic May Be Next: How secure are you in the cloud?
The Coronavirus pandemic has influenced us in a more global way than the Cold War, affecting the environment, industry, finance, healthcare, leisure...
Brandcom
EXPANSION OF GAUTENG RAPID RAIL INTEGRATED NETWORK TO CONNECT MORE PEOPLE AND PLACES
Through the operations of the Gautrain rapid rail link, the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) has demonstrated that the face of public transport...
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox
- Advertisement -