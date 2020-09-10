FirstRand’s full-year headline earnings plunge 38%

FirstRand’s full-year results have revealed a 38 per cent plunge in the group’s headline earnings. Provisions for bad loans reflected a difficult economic environment, particularly in the last quarter of the company’s financial year. As a result, the group’s impairment charge more than doubled, compared to the previous year. FirstRand CEO, Alan Pullinger joins CNBC Africa for more….
